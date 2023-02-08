One new COVID-19 case in central districts

February 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only new case in the region was reported in Nagapattinam district. There was no new case in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Nagapattinam had one active case in the region, while Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts had none.