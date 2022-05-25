One new case in central region
One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai district on Wednesday, making it the sole new infection in the central region, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
There were no fatalities caused by the viral infection.
Seven active cases of patients receiving treatment at home and in hospital were reported. Of this, Tiruchi district had four active cases, while the districts of Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai reported one case each.
