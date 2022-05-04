One new case in central region
One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur district on Wednesday — making it the sole new infection in the central region (inclusive of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts) according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
There were no fatalities reported in the region on Wednesday.
There were 11 active cases pertaining to patients receiving treatment at home and in hospital. Of this Tiruchi had six active cases, while the districts of Pudukottai and Thanjavur had two cases each. One active case was reported in Karur.
