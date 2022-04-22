One new case in central region

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruvarur district on Friday, making it the sole new infection in the central region as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

No fatalities were reported on Friday.

There were 11 active cases of patients undergoing treatment in hospital and at home in the region . Of this, Thanjavur had five active cases, while Karur and Tiruvarur districts had two each. There was one active case each in the districts of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.