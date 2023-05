May 16, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Central district reported a fresh case of COVID 19 on Tuesday. As per a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the lone case was reported in Tiruvarur district. No new cases were reported in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai districts