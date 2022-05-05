One new case in central districts

One person in Thanjavur district tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, making it the sole new infection in the central region according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were no fatalities reported on Thursday.

Twelve active cases of patients undergoing treatment at home and in hospital were reported. Of this, Tiruchi had six active cases, while Thanjavur district had three. Two active cases were recorded in Pudukottai, while Karur district had one.