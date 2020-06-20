One nation, one ration card, likely from October

TIRUVARUR

Food Minister R.Kamaraj has indicated that the `One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme is likely to come into effect from October 1.

Responding to a question on this scheme from reporters here on Saturday, the Minister said that the Tamil Nadu government had informed the Central government that the new scheme might come into force in the State from October 1.

The State government had also requested the Union Government to consider the distribution of ration free of cost through the PDS for the next three months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.