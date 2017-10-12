One nabbed for FB comments against CM

A police team from Chennai has picked up a person running a computer centre near Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday for allegedly posting comments against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Facebook.
Police sources said the team from the Central Crime Branch landed at Manjai Madam where G. Sathish Kumar was running the computer centre and picked him up for inquiry.
Sathish hailed from Narayanapuram near Sirkazhi.
However, details of the nature the comment were not known, local police said.
