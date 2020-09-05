One more testing facility at Karur

One more COVID-19 testing facility will come up in Karur, according to Collector T. Anbalagan.

Inspecting the facilities available at the old Government Hospital where the new laboratory is to be set in the town on Saturday, he said the hospital had all facilities to to house the testing facility. It would be set up at the emergency ward. All needed equipment and other infrastructure were being established and it would function from Monday.

Mr. Anbalagan said that swab and blood samples of the patients belonging to Karur town would be collected at the old Government Hospital. It would enable the patients to get the reports of the results quickly. Facilities to collect swab samples were functioning at the Government Hospitals at Mylampatti, Velayuthampalayam, Kulithalai, Aravakurichi, Pallapatti, Manmangalam and Krishnarayapuram.

In addition to them, people could approach the 37 primary health Centres to give swab and blood samples.

There was an arrangement to collect samples from patients at fever camps being held in different places. They would be sent to COVID-19 testing laboratories for analysis.