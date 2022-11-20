One more study circle comes up at Poolangulathupatti

November 20, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One more study circle has come up at Poolangulathupatti on the outskirts of Tiruchi to serve rural-based applicants of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and other competitive examinations.

A sum of about ₹10 lakh has been spent for the project, a joint initiative of Tiruchirappalli Diamond City Rotary Club and Ammapettai village panchayat. While the club has spent about ₹4 lakh, the panchayat has taken care of establishing the infrastructure. The centre, which has a broadband internet facility, has been provided with a large screen television with inbuilt apps for online classes along with tables and chairs. It has study materials and subject-wise books for UPSC, TNPSC, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and other competitive examinations. The panchayat has appointed a caretaker for the centre.

S. Nirmesh, president of the club, said the library was equipped with highly-recommended reference books for aspirants of competitive examinations. The centre would be open all days for the benefit the aspirants.

C. Subramani, project chairman, said that experts had been identified for imparting special training to the aspirants. The centre would enable rural students to get inputs about the schedule of competitive examinations regularly.

Alagappan, President of Ammapettai panchayat, said the facility was a boost for aspiring students of Ammapettai and nearby villages.