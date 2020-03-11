TIRUCHI

11 March 2020 22:06 IST

The State government has sanctioned one more isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for treating suspected patients with symptoms of COVID-19.

It will come up adjacent to the existing isolation ward with a capacity of 12 beds.

K. Vanitha, Dean, told reporters that the existing isolation ward had 12 beds. The second ward would have six beds each in ground floor and first floor. It would have air conditioner. There would be a provision for dress changing and wearing protective gears. The second ward would be ready within 10 days. It was being set up to meet the requirement if the COVID 19 cases increased.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of 9 patients, who were admitted in isolation ward for the last two weeks, two of them had tested negative for COVID-19. Remaining patients had other health issues. All of them had been discharged.