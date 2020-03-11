The State government has sanctioned one more isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for treating suspected patients with symptoms of COVID-19.
It will come up adjacent to the existing isolation ward with a capacity of 12 beds.
K. Vanitha, Dean, told reporters that the existing isolation ward had 12 beds. The second ward would have six beds each in ground floor and first floor. It would have air conditioner. There would be a provision for dress changing and wearing protective gears. The second ward would be ready within 10 days. It was being set up to meet the requirement if the COVID 19 cases increased.
Out of 9 patients, who were admitted in isolation ward for the last two weeks, two of them had tested negative for COVID-19. Remaining patients had other health issues. All of them had been discharged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.