One more isolation ward to come up at Tiruchi medical college hospital

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, attached to the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, will soon get another isolation ward with 12 beds to accommodate persons with symptoms of COVID-19 disease. The facility will be ready within 4-5 days, authorities said.

The new ward, equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), restrooms and other necessary facilities will bring the total bed count to 52, at the three isolation wards at the MGMGH.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting construction work underway at the new isolation ward, S. Sivarasu, District Collector said that the novel coronavirus outbreak was under control in the district. “There are no positive cases in Tiruchi district so far. Until yesterday, there were 14 patients under observation at the isolation wards. After seven persons tested negative, we have sent them to be quarantined at home,” he said.

The 27 passengers who were checked and isolated at the new quarantine facility in Kallikudi too, were sent home on Thursday. Doctors of the Department of Public Health are regularly monitoring them.

Of 427 passengers who arrived here from Sharjah, Dubai and Singapore on Thursday night, 26 have been taken to the Kallikudi facility. “If they show symptoms of COVID-19, they will immediately be rushed to the MGMGH,” he said.

Mr. Sivarasu urged the public not to panic and rush to the nearest hospital to get themselves tested for COVID-19. “Unless an individual has travelled abroad or has been in contact with someone who has travelled abroad, there is no need to be tested,” he said, stressing that those spreading false rumours on WhatsApp and other social media will be prosecuted.

Citizens can call 1077, a notified helpline for guidance and assistance, Mr. Sivarasu said, as he urged people to stay indoors and practice social distancing.