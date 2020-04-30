One more discharged

The Karur Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) on Thursday discharged one more patient of Thogamalai in Karur district after treating him for COVID-19 for the last 14 days.

With this, all 42 patients of Karur district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have been discharged.

Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabaskar, Collector T. Anbalagan, Dean of the hospital Rosy Venniala and doctors and nurses gave the patient a warm send off when he left for his home.

Out of 181 patients, who had tested positive for the virus, 167 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital up to Thursday. Of them, 42 patients were from Karur, 73 from Dindigul, 50 from Namakkal and one each from Thenu and Tirunelvel districts.

With this, the number of patients being treated at the hospital has come down to 14.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said that with the discharge of 42 patients, Karur district had become COVID-19 virus-free district.

Moreover, there was no fresh case from Karur district for the past 14 days.