ADVERTISEMENT

One more dies in Thiruvalarsolai clashes

Published - July 14, 2024 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

One more person, who was critically injured in the clash between two caste groups at Thiruvalarsolai on July 6, died on Sunday morning. 

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Kathiravan, 37, who was stabbed in the hip and chest and was admitted to the government hospital on July 7. died on Sunday. 

The clashes broke out between a caste Hindu group and a Scheduled Caste group when P. Nagendran, 24, proposed to a girl.  His friend, M. Jeevanantham, 34, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, was present. According to police sources, the girl informed her mother about Nagendran’s overtures.

The situation went out of control when P. Vignesh, 37, accompanied by 12 persons from a caste Hindu group, attacked Nagendran and his friends in front of a ration shop on South Street at Thiruvalarsolai.  J. Nepoliyan was killed on the spot and Kathiravan and four others were injured, said police sources. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / dalits

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US