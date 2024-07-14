One more dies in Thiruvalarsolai clashes

One more person, who was critically injured in the clash between two caste groups at Thiruvalarsolai on July 6, died on Sunday morning.

K. Kathiravan, 37, who was stabbed in the hip and chest and was admitted to the government hospital on July 7. died on Sunday.

The clashes broke out between a caste Hindu group and a Scheduled Caste group when P. Nagendran, 24, proposed to a girl. His friend, M. Jeevanantham, 34, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, was present. According to police sources, the girl informed her mother about Nagendran’s overtures.

The situation went out of control when P. Vignesh, 37, accompanied by 12 persons from a caste Hindu group, attacked Nagendran and his friends in front of a ration shop on South Street at Thiruvalarsolai. J. Nepoliyan was killed on the spot and Kathiravan and four others were injured, said police sources.