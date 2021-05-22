One more CCC comes up in Tiruchi

A COVID Care Centre set up at Kalai Arangam near Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi.

22 May 2021 20:54 IST

TIRUCHI

The district administration has set up another COVID Care Centre (CCC) at Kalai Arangam near Central Bus Stand. The fourth in the city, the CCC is the first to have oxygen support.

S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, told The Hindu that 100 beds, of which 50 will have oxygen support have been prepared at Kalaiarangam. Health officers, doctors, and managers would soon be deployed and the centre would begin functioning soon, he said.

The centre was aimed at taking some load off the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Mr. Sivasubramanian said. "For patients who can recover after some oxygen is administered, and require minimal medical attention, they can be admitted here. In that case, beds at the Tiruchi GH would be freed up for patients who need emergency care," he said.

Food, basic amenities and even toiletries have been arranged for, for all patients, Mr. Sivasubramanian said. "The patient will be redirected here from the Tiruchi GH or from the Primary Healthcare Centres," he said. Doctors and staff nurses would monitor the patients' health, and would immediately rush them to the Tiruchi GH if their condition worsens. The cost of meals, snacks, medication will all be borne by the district administration.