One lakh saplings planted in memory of Dr. Kalam

Civil society organisations in Tiruchi joined hands to launch a drive to plant one lakh palm seeds to commemorate the 89th birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Volunteers of the organisations on Thursday planted the seeds along the Olaiyur lake bund in the city.

“Not-for-profit organisations across Tamil Nadu had vowed to plant 1 crore seeds on Abdul Kalam's 88nd birth anniversary, last year,” said K. Neelamegam, Secretary, Thaneer, which organised the event along with Moral Resource & Research Foundation, and students of city schools and colleges. “In 2019, over 60 lakh such seeds were planted across all districts in Tamil Nadu. Of the remaining 40 lakhs, one lakh seeds will be planted in Tiruchi district over the next few weeks,” he said.

Beneficiaries of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Olaiyur, volunteers from schools and colleges in the city and office bearers of the Olaiyur panchayat took part in the plantation drive which was inaugurated by R. Vedarathinam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Crime and Traffic).

Mr. Neelamegam said that a similar plantation drive has been organised in Lalgudi and Gundur. “In Lalgudi at least 50,000 seeds will be planted. With this and along with the event in Gundur, our goal of planting one lakh seeds will be completed,” he added.