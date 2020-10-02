One lakh RT-PCR tests done: Minister

PUDUKOTTAI

02 October 2020 17:18 IST

The Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital has done one lakh RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 so far, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Friday.

Testing has been scaled up from around 2,000 to 2,500 a day in the district. An exclusive COVID-19 mobile vehicle had also been deployed for collection of samples, he said in a statement. Due to intensive measures, the daily average of COVID-19 positive cases had been brought down from 150 to 100. As many as 113 medical teams had been formed in the district to identify those with infection without any delay. Each team would conduct camps at two places every day.

As many as 4.12 lakh persons were screened at the camps so far. Hundred pregnant women who were affected by COVID-19 were given quality treatment, cured completely and discharged with their healthy newborns, he said.