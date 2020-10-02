One lakh RT-PCR tests done: Minister

The Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital has done one lakh RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 so far, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Friday.
Testing has been scaled up from around 2,000 to 2,500 a day in the district. An exclusive COVID-19 mobile vehicle had also been deployed for collection of samples, he said in a statement. Due to intensive measures, the daily average of COVID-19 positive cases had been brought down from 150 to 100. As many as 113 medical teams had been formed in the district to identify those with infection without any delay. Each team would conduct camps at two places every day.
As many as 4.12 lakh persons were screened at the camps so far. Hundred pregnant women who were affected by COVID-19 were given quality treatment, cured completely and discharged with their healthy newborns, he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath