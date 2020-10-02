One lakh RT-PCR tests done in Pudukottai government hospital: Health Minister

Testing has been scaled up from around 2,000 to 2,500 a day in the district

The Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital has done one lakh RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 so far, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Friday.

Testing has been scaled up from around 2,000 to 2,500 a day in the district. An exclusive COVID-19 mobile vehicle has alao been deployed for collection of samples , Mr. Vijayabaskar said in a statement issued here on Friday.

Stating that intensive measures were being taken to check the spread of the novel coronavirus in the district, he said the daily average of COVID-19 positive cases has come down below 100 from about 150 owing to these measures. As many as 113 medical teams have been constituted in the district to identify those with infection without any delay, he said adding that each team was conducting camps at two places every day.

As many as 4.12 lakh persons in the district were screened during the fever camps organised at various places. The Minister said 100 pregnant women who were affected by COVID-19 were given high quality treatment and cured completely. The women and their babies have been discharged .