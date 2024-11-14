ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, two injured in fire at bus body building unit

Updated - November 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A worker was killed and two others sustained burns in a fire at a bus body building unit at Thanthonrimalai on Thursday.

According to sources, fire broke out when the workers were welding the body of a new bus. The fire spread fast and the entire bus was gutted. On noticing the fire, workers, who were working inside the bus, rushed out hurriedly. However, Ravichandran, 42, a welder belonging to Sellandipalayam, was trapped and died on the spot. Two workers sustained burns and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The Thanthonrimalai police have registered a case and are investigating. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US