One killed, two injured in fire at bus body building unit

A worker was killed and two others sustained burns in a fire at a bus body building unit at Thanthonrimalai on Thursday.

According to sources, fire broke out when the workers were welding the body of a new bus. The fire spread fast and the entire bus was gutted. On noticing the fire, workers, who were working inside the bus, rushed out hurriedly. However, Ravichandran, 42, a welder belonging to Sellandipalayam, was trapped and died on the spot. Two workers sustained burns and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The Thanthonrimalai police have registered a case and are investigating.