 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, two injured in fire at bus body building unit

Updated - November 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A worker was killed and two others sustained burns in a fire at a bus body building unit at Thanthonrimalai on Thursday.

According to sources, fire broke out when the workers were welding the body of a new bus. The fire spread fast and the entire bus was gutted. On noticing the fire, workers, who were working inside the bus, rushed out hurriedly. However, Ravichandran, 42, a welder belonging to Sellandipalayam, was trapped and died on the spot. Two workers sustained burns and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The Thanthonrimalai police have registered a case and are investigating. 

Published - November 14, 2024 08:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.