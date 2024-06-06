ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, three injured in lightning strike in Thanjavur district

Published - June 06, 2024 04:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Police said the victim, a 45-year-old woman, had taken shelter under a tree when it began raining

The Hindu Bureau

One woman, Saritha (45) of Kakkarakottai, Orathanadu was killed, while three others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning during the inclement weather that prevailed in the Orathanadu region in Thanjavur district on Wednesday (June 5, 2024) night.

According to police, the deceased and her relatives, Muruganantham, Thangasekaran and Seethalakshmi of Karuppumudaliyarkottai, were returning home after distributing Saritha’s daughter’s wedding invitation cards to their relatives in the region.

When heavy rain lashed the area around 6 p.m., they took shelter under a tree. Suddenly, Saritha was hit by a bolt of lightning and died on the spot. The other three sustained injuries and were admitted to the Government Hospital, Orathanadu, police said.

CONNECT WITH US