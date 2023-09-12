ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, three injured in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit near Vedaranyam

September 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM:

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Ayakaranpulam near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as S. Mani, 65, father of Gajenthiran, owner of Anjaneya Crackers.

According to sources, the explosion occurred around 4.30 p.m. when four persons, including two women, were working. A fire broke out at a godown, where firecrackers were stored, culminating in an explosion. Two concrete structures collapsed in the impact.

The injured were identified as M. Mery Chithra, 35, V. Kala, 35, of Ayankaranpulam and G. Kannan, 34, of Meenachipuram, Sivakasi. While the body of Mani was taken to the Government Hospital at Vedaranyam, the injured were admitted to the Government Hospital at Nagapattinam.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese said the unit had a licence to operate. The cause of the explosion was being ascertained.

CONNECT WITH US