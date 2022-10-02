One killed, six injured in cylinder blast at main shopping area

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 02, 2022 22:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was killed and six others injured when a cylinder used to fill helium gas in balloons went off on West Boulevard Road in the city on Sunday.

The incident occurred in front of a popular textile showroom around 8.30 pm. As the cylinder went off with a big noise, the customers and the Deepavali shoppers panicked and ran to safety. Injured persons were found lying on the road and vehicles in the vicinity were damaged.

As per the preliminary inputs, the deceased was identified as Ravikumar alias and Ravi of Karantankaradu in Karur district. Six persons including two women, who suffered burn injuries, have been admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. At least six vehicles suffered damage in the incident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, who visited the blast site, told The Hindu that it was an accidental blast. The cause of the accident was being probed. Teams had been formed to arrest a migrant helium balloon seller, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app