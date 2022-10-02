One killed, six injured in cylinder blast at main shopping area

:

One person was killed and six others injured when a cylinder used to fill helium gas in balloons went off on West Boulevard Road in the city on Sunday.

The incident occurred in front of a popular textile showroom around 8.30 pm. As the cylinder went off with a big noise, the customers and the Deepavali shoppers panicked and ran to safety. Injured persons were found lying on the road and vehicles in the vicinity were damaged.

As per the preliminary inputs, the deceased was identified as Ravikumar alias and Ravi of Karantankaradu in Karur district. Six persons including two women, who suffered burn injuries, have been admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. At least six vehicles suffered damage in the incident.

G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, who visited the blast site, told The Hindu that it was an accidental blast. The cause of the accident was being probed. Teams had been formed to arrest a migrant helium balloon seller, he said.