Tiruchirapalli

One killed in wasp attack

A 46-year-old person with disability was killed and 18 others injured after being stung by wasps at Appipalayam near Chettipalayam in the district on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a group of people was working on a watercourse under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

It was said that a swarm of wasps began attacking the workers. Unable to bear the pain after being bitten by the wasps the workers ran for safety. But, Karthick, the person with disability, could not move quickly. He sustained severe injuries. He died on the way to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur. Others were admitted to the hospital.

Collector T. Prabu Shankar visited the injured at the hospital.


