One killed in road accident in Pudukottai

January 03, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

One person was killed and another injured in a road accident near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as B. Dhanasekaran, 26, of Maramadakki village. The incident occurred when Dhanasekaran, who was on his way to Keeramangalam in his two-wheeler collided with another motorist, A. Krishnakumar, 24, of Merpanaikadu, near Aranthangi.

Dhanasekaran died on the spot, and Krishnakumar, who sustained injuries, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

