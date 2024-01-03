ADVERTISEMENT

One killed in road accident in Pudukottai

January 03, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and another injured in a road accident near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as B. Dhanasekaran, 26, of Maramadakki village. The incident occurred when Dhanasekaran, who was on his way to Keeramangalam in his two-wheeler collided with another motorist, A. Krishnakumar, 24, of Merpanaikadu, near Aranthangi.

Dhanasekaran died on the spot, and Krishnakumar, who sustained injuries, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US