 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

One killed, four injured as private bus rams into lorry on Tiruchi - Pudukottai highway

Published - November 26, 2024 06:20 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman passenger died and four others were injured after a private bus collided against a lorry on Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway at Nallur in the district on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as S. Ameena Beevi, 55, of Pudukottai. 

The private bus was on its way to Pudukottai from Tiruchi when the driver apparently overtook a government bus that was proceeding ahead of the vehicle and rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction, said police sources.

The accident occurred around 12.30 p.m. The injured passengers were taken to Tiruchi for treatment. Mathur police are investigating.

Published - November 26, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.