One killed, four injured as private bus rams into lorry on Tiruchi - Pudukottai highway

A woman passenger died and four others were injured after a private bus collided against a lorry on Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway at Nallur in the district on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as S. Ameena Beevi, 55, of Pudukottai.

The private bus was on its way to Pudukottai from Tiruchi when the driver apparently overtook a government bus that was proceeding ahead of the vehicle and rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction, said police sources.

The accident occurred around 12.30 p.m. The injured passengers were taken to Tiruchi for treatment. Mathur police are investigating.