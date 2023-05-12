One killed as speeding car rams into vehicles and bystanders

May 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KARUR

A bystander was killed and five others injured when a speeding car rammed a goods autorickshaw and two-wheelers at Karur Polytechnic junction on Friday.

According to sources, a car, which was coming at a high speed, hit the goods carrier and two-wheelers on Erode highway. The vehicles were dragged on for some distance due to the impact. Prathap, a part-time teacher, of Karur, who was standing in a tea shop, was killed on the spot. The injured were taken to Government Medical College for treatment. Vijayakumar (43) of Reddypalayam, driver of the car, was among those injured.

Karur police have registered a case and are investigating.

