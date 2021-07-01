Tiruchirapalli

One killed as lightning strikes makeshift shed

One person was killed and seven others were injured on Thursday after lightning struck a makeshift shed put up near a stone quarry in Mettupatti village in Annavasal police station limits.

The lightning strike apparently triggered an explosion of some explosive substances, kept for use in a quarry, due to which the shed caught fire.

K. Viji, 17,) of Therkkukalam in Ilupur taluk was killed. The incident occurred at around 6.30 p.m. when a group of quarry workers were taking shelter from rain in the makeshift shed. Explosive substances kept in a couple of boxes burst causing fire.

The injured have been admitted to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. One of the injured sustained head injury.

The Annavasal police are investigating.


