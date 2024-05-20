One killed, another injured in explosion at fireworks godown in Pudukottai

A 27-year-old man died and another sustained burns in a fire that broke out at a private firecracker godown at Athipallam village near Viralimalai in Pudukotttai district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire broke out when repairs were being done to fix a door at the godown. A spark from the welding machine reportedly triggered a fire from the crackers stocked in the godown, owned by S. Velmurugan, according to police sources.

The name of the deceased was given as S. Karthik Raja of Vanathirayanpatti, brother of Velmurugan. The incident occurred when Karthik was overseeing the welding work. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Illupur rushed to the spot to put out the fire. Karthik died of burns on the spot. The body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.

P. Sivanesan, 26, of Illuppur, a worker at the godown, who was severely injured, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Manapparai. The Viralimalai police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.