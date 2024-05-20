ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, another injured in explosion at fireworks godown in Pudukottai

Updated - May 20, 2024 07:24 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 06:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Spark from the welding work being carried out at the godown to fix a door reportedly triggered the fire from the stock of firecrackers kept at the place

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters dousing the flames at a firecracker godown at Athipallam village near Viralimalai in Pudukotttai district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 27-year-old man died and another sustained burns in a fire that broke out at a private firecracker godown at Athipallam village near Viralimalai in Pudukotttai district on Monday.

The fire broke out when repairs were being done to fix a door at the godown. A spark from the welding machine reportedly triggered a fire from the crackers stocked in the godown, owned by S. Velmurugan, according to police sources.

The name of the deceased was given as S. Karthik Raja of Vanathirayanpatti, brother of Velmurugan. The incident occurred when Karthik was overseeing the welding work. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Illupur rushed to the spot to put out the fire. Karthik died of burns on the spot. The body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.

P. Sivanesan, 26, of Illuppur, a worker at the godown, who was severely injured, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Manapparai. The Viralimalai police are investigating.

