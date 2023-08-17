ADVERTISEMENT

One killed and four injured in a road accident

August 17, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and four others were injured in a road accident near Samayapuram on Tiruchi-Chennai Highway on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kumar of Thaniyapadi near Thiruvannamalai, who was on the way to his village along with five family members after visiting a temple in Thiruchendur.

The accident occurred when a State Transport Corporation bus proceeding to Chennai from Tirunelveli hit a car from behind near Samayapuram. Kumar died on the spot and four persons, who sustained injuries, were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Samyapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US