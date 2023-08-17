HamberMenu
One killed and four injured in a road accident

August 17, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and four others were injured in a road accident near Samayapuram on Tiruchi-Chennai Highway on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kumar of Thaniyapadi near Thiruvannamalai, who was on the way to his village along with five family members after visiting a temple in Thiruchendur.

The accident occurred when a State Transport Corporation bus proceeding to Chennai from Tirunelveli hit a car from behind near Samayapuram. Kumar died on the spot and four persons, who sustained injuries, were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

Samyapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

