One killed and 20 others injured in Ariyalur after bus topples over

January 31, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau
The overturned bus near Senthurai in Ariyalur district on Monday.

The overturned bus near Senthurai in Ariyalur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One died and at least 20 others were injured after a private bus toppled at Royapuram near Sendurai on Monday.

According to sources, the bus, which was on the way to Ariyalur from Jayamkondam, skidded on the main road and toppled near a road side crater which had been dug for road imporvement. Noticing the accident, the public helped the passengers to get out of the bus.

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Jayamkondam and Ariyalur rescued the passengers from the bus. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur for treatment.

Karthikeyan, 20, one of the injured died on the way to the hospital. He was a third year student of the Government Arts College in Ariyalur. The condition of three others were reported to be serious. The Senthurai police have registered a case and are investigating.

