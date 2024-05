The driver of a private bus was killed and 24 passengers were injured when the vehicle rammed a roadside tree near Thuraiyur on Friday. The accident occurred at around 4.45 pm when the driver, K. Varadhan, lost control of the vehicle and rammed a tree. He died on way to the hospital. The injured were rushed to Kulithalai and Tiruchi government hospitals and are being treated there.

