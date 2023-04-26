ADVERTISEMENT

One kg gold stolen from goldsmith’s house in Tiruchi, two held and property recovered

April 26, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gold jewellery weighing around one kg was reported stolen from the house-cum-workshop of a goldsmith in Fort police station limits in Tiruchi city in the early hours on Wednesday. 

The burglary was committed when A. Joseph, 43, the complainant, and his family were away.  Police sources said Joseph had constructed a house near E.B. Road in Tiruchi city and stayed in the new residence in the night along with his family. 

The culprits struck at Joseph’s locked house located at Soundarapandian Pillai Street and made away with the valuables. Senior police officers inspected the spot and conducted inquiry. Two persons, Bharanikumar and Saravanan, were arrested in connection with the crime and the stolen property was fully recovered. Fort Crime Police have registered a case. 

