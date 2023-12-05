One injured in blast in country cracker manufacturing unit near Pudukottai

December 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The owner of a country cracker manufacturing unit was injured in a blast that took place at the unit near Thirugokarnam near Pudukottai on Tuesday.

The injured, M. Moorthy, 51, proprietor of Moorthy Fireworks unit, which had a valid licence, is undergoing treatment at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The blast occurred at the manufacturing shed on the premises of the small unit between 9.30 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. A separate storage shed situated some distance away remained unaffected.

Police sources said the explosion could have taken place when chemicals were mixed. Moorthy was alone at the unit at the time of the blast.

On receipt of information, a couple of fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters managed to rescue Moorthy with burns and shifted him in a 108 ambulance to the Pudukottai hospital. The manufacturing shed was completely damaged in the explosion. Pudukottai District Fire Officer E. Banupriya oversaw the firefighting operation.

Pudukottai Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey inspected the blast site and conducted inquiries. Thirugokarnam police have registered a case under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 9 (b) (1) (a) of The Explosive Substances Act.

This is the second blast at a private country cracker manufacturing unit in Pudukottai district this year. In late July, a blast took place in a licenced fireworks unit at Poongudi village under Vellanur police station limits, resulting in the death of three persons.