‘One in 10 people become ill from consuming contaminated food’

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), and the Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) jointly organised a national awareness programme for college students on the theme “Food safety: Prepare for the Unexpected” on the occasion of sixth World Food Safety Day 2024 at NIFTEM-Thanjavur.

Inaugurating the event, Asit Gopal, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, said that one in 10 people worldwide fell ill from contaminated food. Over 200 diseases were caused by eating food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, vulnerable parasites or chemical substances such as heavy metals.

Children under 5 make up just 9% of the population, but 40% of cases reported for food-borne diseases are in this group since they are at a higher risk of malnutrition and mortality due to unsafe food.

Stating that food safety was a collective responsibility of everyone from producers to consumers, he stressed that all should know the importance of food safety and how to avoid food-borne diseases. He emphasised the importance of hygiene in food processing and preservation and ensure that our food was safe for eating.

Nilesh Amritkar, president, AFST(I) emphasised the importance of Food 4S (Safety, Security, Standardization and Sustainability).

Venkatesh Meda, Professor, the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, said that entrepreneurial skill development was essential for students to survive in this competitive world. Emphasising the importance of nutritional security, he said the regulatory bodies should promote nutritious food with accurate labelling. Educating consumers to make the right choices and safe food was the need of the hour, he added.

V. Palanimuthu, Director, NIFTEM-T, said food safety was a major concern and it was the responsibility of everyone in the food chain.

Over 250 students from 20 various educational institutions took part in the event, according to a NIFTEM-T release.

