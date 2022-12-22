One fresh COVID-19 case in central region

December 22, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only new case in the region was reported in Tiruchi district. There were no new cases in Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Out of two active cases in the region, Tiruchi and Ariyalur had one case each, while Karur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts had no active cases.

