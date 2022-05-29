One fresh case in central districts
:
The central districts recorded a single fresh case of COVID-19 on Sunday.
According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ariyalur was the lone district that registered a case.
Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Karur and Tiruvarur recorded no fresh cases.
With a new case in Ariyalur, the total number of patients, who haven been treatement for COVID-19 in the central district stood at five. All of them were under home treatment.
