One fresh case in central districts

The central districts recorded a single fresh case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ariyalur was the lone district that registered a case.

Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Karur and Tiruvarur recorded no fresh cases.

With a new case in Ariyalur, the total number of patients, who haven been treatement for COVID-19 in the central district stood at five. All of them were under home treatment.