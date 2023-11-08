HamberMenu
One-fourth of Defence R&D Budget set aside for indigenously developed products

November 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government has set aside 25% of the Defence Research and Development Budget for academia and private industries for developing indigenous technology products.

Inaugurating the Defence Hackathon event held at Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy, Thirumalaisamudhram, near here on Wednesday, Director, Directorate of Technology Development Fund, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Nidhi Bansal said that as per the Government of India’s policy, indigenously designed, developed and manufactured products for use in defence sector would be given preference.

She called upon the students and faculty of SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, as well as other higher education institutions to grab the opportunity to serve the country by participating in iDEX challenge and Dare to Dream schemes.

The DTDF Director commended the students and faculty of SASTRA for developing nine products that were incubated at the Universities’ Technology Business Incubator in the areas of IoT, robotics, medical devices and veterinary supplements.

An IoT and sensor fusion enabled safety locker, a 3-D printed, light weight, IoT enabled organ transport box, natural supplement to improve milk production in cows, mobile robots for telepresence and educational purposes were some of the products that were launched on Wednesday, according to a University release.

