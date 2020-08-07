One-fourth of COVID-19 patients asymptomatic in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

A quarter of Tiruchi’s COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic and have been placed in home isolation by district authorities.

According to a district health bulletin, as on Friday morning, there were 245 patients in home isolation, among the 1,088 total active cases in the district.

Of the 245, 142 are within city limits while 103 are in the various rural parts of the district. Among the 142, 18 are in the Ariyamangalam zone, 50 in the K. Abishekapuram zone, 43 in the Ponmalai zone and 31 are in the Srirangam zone.

Meanwhile, in the rural parts of Tiruchi, 22 were from Lalgudi, 12 from Manapparai, 10 from Manikandam, 15 from Manachanallur, four from Marungapuri, nine from Musiri and 11 from Pullambadi, six from Thiruverumbur, two form Thottiyam, eight from Thuraiyur and four from Uppilliyapuram.

This does not mean that only 245 of them are asymptomatic patients in the district, said a senior health official in the district. These 245 patients belong to the below 60 age demographic and do not have any co-morbidities affecting their health.

Among the 245 patients are ante-natal mothers, while a majority of them are primary and secondary contacts of patients who tested positive.

“Once a patient tests positive for the viral infection, depending upon whether they are asymptomatic, the local medical team, including sanitary inspectors, will visit their house and check if they have a separate room to be isolated in, separate toilet and washroom and a person to care for them,” the official said.

Depending upon these norms, the patient is allowed to be in home isolation or is shifted to the COVID Care Centre on Bharathidasan University Khajamalai campus. A total of 86 patients are currently being monitored at the centre in Khajamalai.

If asymptomatic patients are over the age of 60, or have any prior health complications, they will be shifted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, officials said.