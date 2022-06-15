One death, eight new COVID-19 cases in central region

Eight persons, five in Tiruchi and one each in Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Nagapattinam, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday. The region also recorded a death, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Twenty-six people with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Wednesday. There were three active cases each in Perambalur and Tiruvarur, two each in Ariyalur and Thanjavur, and one each in Karur, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts. Mayiladuthurai had no active case.

An 18-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever and cough, died on Tuesday evening. The cause of death was being ascertained, the bulletin said.