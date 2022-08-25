One death, 41 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 25, 2022 20:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Forty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday. The region also recorded a death in Thanjavur, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 11 in Tiruchi and eight in Mayiladuthurai district. Thanjavur reported six fresh cases, while Karur and Thiruvarur districts accounted for five cases each. Nagapattinam had four cases; Ariyalur and Pudukottai district had one fresh case each. There was no new case of infection in Perambalur.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 104 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. There were 67 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 57 in Thanjavur, 31 in Perambalur, 30 in Tiruvarur, 24 in Karur, 20 in Pudukottai, 18 in Nagapattinam, and 15 in Ariyalur district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A 48-year-old man with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever and cough, died on Tuesday evening. The cause of death was respiratory failure, COVID pneumonia and suspected mucormycosis, the bulletin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app