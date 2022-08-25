One death, 41 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Forty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday. The region also recorded a death in Thanjavur, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 11 in Tiruchi and eight in Mayiladuthurai district. Thanjavur reported six fresh cases, while Karur and Thiruvarur districts accounted for five cases each. Nagapattinam had four cases; Ariyalur and Pudukottai district had one fresh case each. There was no new case of infection in Perambalur.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 104 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. There were 67 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 57 in Thanjavur, 31 in Perambalur, 30 in Tiruvarur, 24 in Karur, 20 in Pudukottai, 18 in Nagapattinam, and 15 in Ariyalur district.

A 48-year-old man with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever and cough, died on Tuesday evening. The cause of death was respiratory failure, COVID pneumonia and suspected mucormycosis, the bulletin said.