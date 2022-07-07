One death, 198 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

TIRUCHI:

The Central region accounted for one death and witnessed 198 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday.

An 80-year-old patient died of co-morbidities in Tiruvarur district. The patient, according to Health Department, died of clinical COVID pneumonia, interstitial lung disease, along with diabetes and systemic hypertension.

Ninety-three fresh cases were recorded in Tiruchi district, followed by Thanjavur with 24, Perambalur 19, Pudukottai 18, Karur and Tiruvarur 13 each, Ariyalur 8, Nagapattinam 6, and Mayiladuthurai 4.

As many as 1,242 COVID patients are under treatment, including home treatment, in the central region.