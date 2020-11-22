One death, 135 fresh positive cases recorded in central region

Sole fatality is a 71-year-old woman from Thanjavur

The central districts on Saturday recorded a further dip in fresh cases of COVID-19 with 135 patients testing positive for the viral infection. The region recorded one death, in Thanjavur, according to the health bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 71-year-old woman with a history of coronary artery disease, diabetes and hypertension succumbed to the viral infection in Thanjavur.

All districts in the region reported less than 30 COVID cases on Saturday. Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruchi reported 27 cases.

All patients in the districts were isolated cases and were primary contacts, interdistrict travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, 13 patients undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the infection.

In Karur, 17 new cases were reported among which patients hailed from Kamarajapuram and Kulithalai among other localities. Interdistrict travellers, from Namakkal also tested positive. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur reported 16 fresh cases for COVID-19 among which were patients detected at various fever camps held in the district.

Pudukottai reported a further dip in cases with 16 fresh cases reported on Saturday. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

Ariyalur reported a further drop in cases with only five fresh cases for the viral infection.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, no new atients tested positive. All containment zones in the district have been removed. Meanwhile, a total of 449 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for processing.