One dead, two injured in an accident near Tiruchi

March 13, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 25-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in an accident in Kallikudi near Ramji Nagar on Sunday when a speeding car hit a two-wheeler.

According to police, R. Thalapathi Raja, 30, a native of Thirukkanurpatti in Thanjavur district, his wife T. Shopana, 27, and her sister C. Deepa, 25, were commuting in a two-wheeler. When they crossed Kallikudi near Ramji Nagar in Dindigul to Tiruchi road, a speeding car rammed into the backside of the two-wheeler on Sunday evening.

All of them sustained injuries. Deepa, who sustained severe injuries to her forehead, died on the way to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. The Ramji Nagar police registered a case against M. Krishnakumar, 32, a native of Cuddalore district and are investigating further.